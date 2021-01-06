Point Broadband, a West Point, Ga.-based fiber broadband company operating in nine states, on Jan. 6, announced plans to offer fiber-to-the-premises high-speed Internet for select areas on Lake Martin in Alabama.
“In today’s digitally-driven world, fast and reliable fiber Internet is crucial to keep everyone and everything connected,” said Todd Holt, Point Broadband CEO. “Point Broadband is thrilled to offer residents and businesses in the Lake Martin area access to some of the best broadband technology available today.”
The company will provide up to one gigabit symmetrical broadband service with whole-home WiFi, allowing numerous devices to run around the clock.
“With more people working, students learning and families entertaining all from their homes, we recognize the importance of ensuring your home has the right resources to meet your needs,” Holt added.
For more information, visit point-broadband.com/lake-martin/. Here, Lake Martin residents can sign up or express interest.
Point Broadband is partnering with Alabama Power on the new initiative. The company will contract for a portion of Alabama Power’s fiber infrastructure to help support its offering of high-speed internet on Lake Martin.
“The need for greater broadband accessibility for Alabamians to continue to learn, grow business and lead healthy lives is greater than ever before,” said Leslie Sanders, vice president of Southern Division for Alabama Power. “We’re excited to partner with Point Broadband to be part of the solution. The advanced technology of our electric grid makes it smarter, more reliable and resilient, and can also help facilitate the expansion of broadband services.”
Point Broadband, headquartered in West Point, Ga., is a subsidiary of ITC Capital Partners, LLC. ITC has a century long history of providing innovative communication solutions to its customers. Point Broadband’s vision is to simply improve lives with fiber technology. The Company’s mission is to deliver a superior broadband solution to consumers and businesses in smaller city USA and rural America with an extreme focus on providing great customer service and being very engaged in the communities served. Point Broadband currently operates in nine states and continues to expand its footprint bringing fiber-based broadband to the areas that need it the most.
For additional information, go to point-broadband.com.