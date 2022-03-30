The Tallassee Police Department located a Florida juvenile held against her will Monday and allegedly sexually assaulted.
Law enforcement responded to a location provided by a caller to conduct a welfare check and located the missing juvenile, according to a release from the Tallassee Police Department.
Tallassee Police Department investigator Lt. Jonathan Rawls said he could not comment on how the juvenile got to Tallassee or the age of the victim.
“It’s still an active investigation,” Rawls said. “The victim is a juvenile and would be under 18.”
The statement said further investigation revealed the juvenile was held against her will and sexually assaulted. Through investigation and cooperation from the Tallapoosa County Department of Human Resources and the Tri-County Child Advocacy Center two suspects were identified.
On Monday night the Tallassee Police Department arrested Treuandez Daveon Nelson, 19, of Columbus, Georgia. Nelson has been charged with two counts of the Class A felony first-degree rape, three counts of the Class A felony first-degree sodomy, one count of the Class A felony porngraphy production with a minor and one count of the Class B felony second-degree rape.
A court document said one count of the first-degree sodomy was said to have occured March 27.
Tallassee resident Jerry Terrell, 39, was arrested Tuesday for one count of the Class A felony first-degree rape and one count of the Class C felony first-degree sex abuse.
Both Nelson and Terrell are being held in the Tallapoosa County Jail where no bond has been set as of Wednesday afternoon.
The juvenile victim was returned to her family.