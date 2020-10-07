Oct. 5
0:19 Traffic stop AL Hwy 229 verbal warning
01:53 Verbal altercation 3rd St advice given
03:49 Suspicious activity Notasulga Rd business secure
08:08 Traffic stop Friendship Rd verbal warning
09:19 Escort Freeman Ave assist
10:31 Fire alarm call Worthington Cr false alarm
10:52 Follow up Notasulga Rd assignment complete
12:36 Walk in Barnett Blvd advice given
13:15 W/M arrested Al Hwy 229 warrant arrest x 3
15:53 Walk in Barnett Blvd report made
16:20 Investigative follow up W Butler St assignment complete
18:32 Investigative call John St report
18:43 Residential alarm S Tallassee Dr residence secure
20:52 Traffic stop Camellia Dr verbal warning
21:11 Extra patrol residential 3rd Ave assignment complete
22:56 Traffic stop Gilmer Ave verbal warning
Oct. 4
01:15 Juvenile complaint Indian Trail negative contact
01:28 Trespassing S Tallassee Dr advice given
7:00 Follow up Notasulga Rd assignment complete
7:46 Assist motorist Gilmer Ave assist
9:04 Animal complaint Indian Trail cancelled by original caller
9:43 Fire alarm call Floyd Ln assist
13:08 Traffic stop Gilmer Ave verbal warning
14:24 Domestic dispute 4th St report made
14:26 Alarm call Gilmer Ave false alarm
16:18 Medical call W/M arrested Gilmer Ave warrant arrest
17:41 Animal cruelty Barnett Blvd advice given
17:48 Burglary occurred Herd St negative contact w/caller
19:40 Traffic stop Herd St verbal warning
20:06 Traffic stop Notasulga Rd verbal warning
23:58 Citizen assist AL Hwy 229 assist
Oct. 3
04:56 Traffic accident Notasulga Rd accident report
05:19 Alarm call Langley St false alarm
7:49 Direct traffic Fitzpatrick Bridge assignment complete
8:10 Traffic stop Al Hwy 229 verbal warning
8:38 Trespassing Central Blvd report made
11:22 Break and enter of motor vehicle Gilmer Ave report made
12:53 Walk in Barnett Blvd advice given
18:35 Report of gunfire Gilmer Ave negative contact
18:58 Welfare check/assist medic James St assist
19:39 Traffic accident with injury Jordan Ave accident report
20:55 Walk in Barnett Blvd report made
22:51 Animal control/citizen assist Gilmer Ave assist
23:04 Walk in Barnett Blvd advice given
Oct. 2
00:56 Panhandling Gilmer Ave negative contact
04:34 Traffic stop/B/M arrested Gilmer Ave warrant arrest
05:09 Traffic stop Al Hwy 229 verbal warning
06:46 Traffic stop N Ann Ave verbal warning
07:11 Reckless driving complaint Gilmer Ave negative contact
07:13 Traffic stop Gilmer Ave verbal warning
07:53 Traffic stop Central Blvd written warning
08:41 Alarm call Burton Rd false alarm
10:22 Walk in Barnett Blvd assisted
11:05 Detail/funeral escort Friendship Rd assignment complete
11:15 Traffic accident w/o injuries Gilmer Ave accident report made
13:47 Welfare check Freeman Ave assignment complete
14:10 Detail/funeral escort Friendship Rd assignment complete
15:09 Traffic stop Little Rd verbal warning
15:19 Traffic stop Little Rd verbal warning
15:49 Trespassing Friendship Rd advised
16:08 Traffic stop Burney Rd verbal warning
16:28 Traffic stop S Tallassee Dr verbal warning
19:03 Domestic dispute Gilmer Ave report made
19:32 Welfare check Powers Ave advice given
20:25 Assist motorist E Patton St assisted
Oct. 1
18:13 Animal complaint W Butler St advice given
20:13 Traffic stop Gilmer Ave verbal warning
22:00 Domestic dispute Clover St report made
Sept. 30
0:45 Citizen assist Barnett Blvd assist
7:24 Alarm call Friendship Rd cancelled
10:19 Attempt to contact Gilmer Ave negative contact
12:53 Civil disturbance Grimes St advised
13:17 Trespassing 2nd Ave advised
13:34 Traffic stop Gilmer Ave verbal warning
14:30 Alarm call N Ann Ave false alarm
14:56 Reckless endangerment Gilmer Ave negative contact
15:40 B/M arrested S Tallassee Dr warrant arrest
17:57 Welfare check Rickey Lane advice given
19:08 Traffic stop Gilmer Ave verbal warning
19:14 Report of gunfire Noble Rd negative contact
20:08 Domestic dispute Macedonia Rd report made
22:17 Open Door Main St business secure
23:04 Trespassing Dorman Ave advice given
Sept. 29
5:50 Traffic stop Gilmer Ave verbal warning
8:53 Alarm call Peachwood Dr false alarm
9:58 Attempt to contact N Ann Ave advice given
10:01 Vin verification Carr St assignment complete
13:13 Traffic stop Whatley Dr verbal warning
15:28 Loitering Jordan Ave negative contact
15:56 Traffic stop Barnett Blvd verbal warning
18:28 W/M arrested Jordan Ave warrant arrest
18:43 Harassment Barnett Blvd call cancelled
19:15 Juvenile complaint Barnett Blvd call cancelled
19:26 Traffic stop Barnett Blvd verbal warning
20:28 Verbal altercation Gilmer Ave advice given
21:09 Verbal altercation 2nd Ave advice given
21:26 Reckless driving Jordan Ave negative contact
21:39 Break and enter vehicle N Ashurst Ave report
22:08 Traffic accident/private property N Ann Ave advice given