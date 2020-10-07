TPD

Oct. 5

0:19 Traffic stop AL Hwy 229 verbal warning

01:53 Verbal altercation 3rd St advice given

03:49 Suspicious activity Notasulga Rd business secure

08:08 Traffic stop Friendship Rd verbal warning

09:19 Escort Freeman Ave assist

10:31 Fire alarm call Worthington Cr false alarm

10:52 Follow up Notasulga Rd assignment complete

12:36 Walk in Barnett Blvd advice given

13:15 W/M arrested Al Hwy 229 warrant arrest x 3

15:53 Walk in Barnett Blvd report made

16:20 Investigative follow up W Butler St assignment complete

18:32 Investigative call John St report

18:43 Residential alarm S Tallassee Dr residence secure

20:52 Traffic stop Camellia Dr verbal warning

21:11 Extra patrol residential 3rd Ave assignment complete

22:56 Traffic stop Gilmer Ave verbal warning

Oct. 4

01:15 Juvenile complaint Indian Trail negative contact

01:28 Trespassing S Tallassee Dr advice given

7:00 Follow up Notasulga Rd assignment complete

7:46 Assist motorist Gilmer Ave assist

9:04 Animal complaint Indian Trail cancelled by original caller

9:43 Fire alarm call Floyd Ln assist

13:08 Traffic stop Gilmer Ave verbal warning

14:24 Domestic dispute 4th St report made

14:26 Alarm call Gilmer Ave false alarm

16:18 Medical call W/M arrested Gilmer Ave warrant arrest

17:41 Animal cruelty Barnett Blvd advice given

17:48 Burglary occurred Herd St negative contact w/caller

19:40 Traffic stop Herd St verbal warning

20:06 Traffic stop Notasulga Rd verbal warning

23:58 Citizen assist AL Hwy 229 assist

Oct. 3

04:56 Traffic accident Notasulga Rd accident report

05:19 Alarm call Langley St false alarm

7:49 Direct traffic Fitzpatrick Bridge assignment complete

8:10 Traffic stop Al Hwy 229 verbal warning

8:38 Trespassing Central Blvd report made

11:22 Break and enter of motor vehicle Gilmer Ave report made

12:53 Walk in Barnett Blvd advice given

18:35 Report of gunfire Gilmer Ave negative contact

18:58 Welfare check/assist medic James St assist

19:39 Traffic accident with injury Jordan Ave accident report

20:55 Walk in Barnett Blvd report made

22:51 Animal control/citizen assist Gilmer Ave assist

23:04 Walk in Barnett Blvd advice given

Oct. 2

00:56 Panhandling Gilmer Ave negative contact

04:34 Traffic stop/B/M arrested Gilmer Ave warrant arrest

05:09 Traffic stop Al Hwy 229 verbal warning

06:46 Traffic stop N Ann Ave verbal warning

07:11 Reckless driving complaint Gilmer Ave negative contact

07:13 Traffic stop Gilmer Ave verbal warning

07:53 Traffic stop Central Blvd written warning

08:41 Alarm call Burton Rd false alarm

10:22 Walk in Barnett Blvd assisted

11:05 Detail/funeral escort Friendship Rd assignment complete

11:15 Traffic accident w/o injuries Gilmer Ave accident report made

13:47 Welfare check Freeman Ave assignment complete

14:10 Detail/funeral escort Friendship Rd assignment complete

15:09 Traffic stop Little Rd verbal warning

15:19 Traffic stop Little Rd verbal warning

15:49 Trespassing Friendship Rd advised

16:08 Traffic stop Burney Rd verbal warning

16:28 Traffic stop S Tallassee Dr verbal warning

19:03 Domestic dispute Gilmer Ave report made

19:32 Welfare check Powers Ave advice given

20:25 Assist motorist E Patton St assisted

Oct. 1

18:13 Animal complaint W Butler St advice given

20:13 Traffic stop Gilmer Ave verbal warning

22:00 Domestic dispute Clover St report made

Sept. 30

0:45 Citizen assist Barnett Blvd assist

7:24 Alarm call Friendship Rd cancelled

10:19 Attempt to contact Gilmer Ave negative contact

12:53 Civil disturbance Grimes St advised

13:17 Trespassing 2nd Ave advised

13:34 Traffic stop Gilmer Ave verbal warning

14:30 Alarm call N Ann Ave false alarm

14:56 Reckless endangerment Gilmer Ave negative contact

15:40 B/M arrested S Tallassee Dr warrant arrest

17:57 Welfare check Rickey Lane advice given

19:08 Traffic stop Gilmer Ave verbal warning

19:14 Report of gunfire Noble Rd negative contact

20:08 Domestic dispute Macedonia Rd report made

22:17 Open Door Main St business secure

23:04 Trespassing Dorman Ave advice given

Sept. 29

5:50 Traffic stop Gilmer Ave verbal warning

8:53 Alarm call Peachwood Dr false alarm

9:58 Attempt to contact N Ann Ave advice given

10:01 Vin verification Carr St assignment complete

13:13 Traffic stop Whatley Dr verbal warning

15:28 Loitering Jordan Ave negative contact

15:56 Traffic stop Barnett Blvd verbal warning

18:28 W/M arrested Jordan Ave warrant arrest

18:43 Harassment Barnett Blvd call cancelled

19:15 Juvenile complaint Barnett Blvd call cancelled

19:26 Traffic stop Barnett Blvd verbal warning

20:28 Verbal altercation Gilmer Ave advice given

21:09 Verbal altercation 2nd Ave advice given

21:26 Reckless driving Jordan Ave negative contact

21:39 Break and enter vehicle N Ashurst Ave report

22:08 Traffic accident/private property N Ann Ave advice given