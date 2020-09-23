TPD

Sept. 21

7:08 Traffic stop Camellia Dr verbal warning

7:19 Traffic stop Camellia Dr verbal warning

7:25 Assist motorist Central BLVD advice given

7:31 Traffic stop Camellia Dr verbal warning

7:38 Traffic stop Camellia Dr verbal warning

7:49 Traffic stop Friendship Rd verbal warning

8:12 Lost property 3rd Ave advice given

8:18 Traffic stop Whatley Dr verbal warning

9:03 B/M arrested Barnett BLVD warrant arrest

9:08 Roadway block S Dubois St advice given

13:47 Follow up Gilmer Ave assignment complete

14:04 Traffic stop Gilmer Ave verbal warning

14:14 Medical call Lakewater Dr assist

16:17 Domestic dispute Gilmer Ave report made

16:23 Roadway block John St assignment complete

16:54 Vehicle accident Gilmer Ave accident report made

16:56 Domestic dispute Gilmer Ave report made

18:13 Assist citizen Barnett Blvd assisted

18:25 Criminal mischief Zion St report made

18:56 Special detail N Ashurst Ave assignment complete

19:35 Courtesy escort Notasulga Rd assignment complete

19:38 Alarm call Friendship Rd false alarm

19:58 Reckless endg. complaint Notasulga Rd negative contact

20:51 Trespassing complaint Grimes St negative contact

21:49 Noise complaint Jordan Ave advice given

22:07 B/M arrested Wall St warrant arrest

22:24 Traffic stop Main St verbal warning

22:33 Traffic stop Gilmer Ave verbal warning

22:33 Suspicious activity Redden Ave negative contact

Sept. 20

00:56 Noise ordinance Potts Dr negative contact

01:47 Noise ordinance Gilmer Ave advice given

02:07 Domestic dispute Gilmer Ave report made

02:11 Alarm call Gilmer Ave cancelled

02:36 Break and enter of vehicle W Butler St report made

14:42 Assist motorist S Dubois St assist

15:15 Escort Friendship Rd assignment complete

15:26 Vehicle accident w/ injuries Tallassee Hwy assist

17:36 Tree in roadway Hicks Store Rd on going at end of shift

17:46 Suspicious vehicle Gilmer Ave advice given

18:06 Assist motorist Barnett Blvd assisted

18:16 Prowler Riverside Ave advised

18:31 Civil matter Grimes St advised

18:48 Juvenile complaint E.B Payne Sr Dr advised

19:03 Animal complaint S Dubois St advised

19:05 Welfare check Ashurst Bar Rd assignment complete

20:15 Domestic incident Wall St report made

20:26 Assist other agency Notasulga Rd assisted

21:03 Child custody Dorman Ave advised

21:37 Domestic dispute Ashurst Bar Rd report made

22:25 Assist other agency Burton Dr assisted

22:27 Noise complaint Sims Ave advised

Sept. 19

00:38 Natural death Lee St report made

03:34 Report of gunfire Stewart St negative contact

04:53 Alarm call Friendship Rd false alarm

10:00 Walk in Barnett Blvd advice given

11:29 Private property accident Gilmer Ave information exchanged

12:41 Walk in Barnett Blvd supplement report made

13:16 Medical call S McKenzie St assisted

15:10 Private property accident Joy St advice given

15:37 Report of gunfire Wall St negative contact

15:38 Theft Rickey Ln report made

15:42 Alarm call Friendship Rd false alarm

15:55 Panhandling Friendship Rd negative contact

15:59 Walk in Barnett Blvd report made

17:23 Reckless driving Ashurst Bar Rd negative contact

18:46 Walk in Barnett Blvd advice given

19:04 Traffic stop Gilmer Ave verbal warning

19:39 Traffic stop Notasulga Rd verbal warning

19:56 Assist other agency Notasulga Rd assisted

21:13 Panhandling Gilmer Ave advice Given

23:36 B/M arrested Gilmer Ave warrant Arrest

Sept. 18

01:23 Noise ordinance Camellia Dr advice given

7:23 Courtesy escort Elm St assignment complete

9:42 Traffic stop AL Hwy 229 verbal warning

10:00 Traffic stop AL Hwy 229 verbal warning

10:06 Follow up Powers Ave advised

10:16 Traffic stop AL Hwy 229 verbal warning

10:23 Traffic stop AL Hwy 229 verbal warning

10:33 Vehicle pursuit Lower Tuskegee Rd report made

11:50 MVA/no injuries Gilmer Ave accident report made

12:23 Theft call Ben Worthing Rd report made

13:59 B&amp;E Friendship Rd report made

15:13 Trespassing Jordan Ave advised

15:24 Assist motorist Cherry St advised

16:15 Abandoned vehicle Friendship Rd vehicle tagged

16:52 Courtesy escort John St assignment complete

17:21 Assist motorist Barnett Blvd assisted

18:46 Welfare check James St assignment complete

18:52 Direct traffic Friendship Rd assignment complete

18:56 Juvenile complaint John St report made

20:17 Welfare check Birch St advice given

23:51 Noise complaint Friendship Rd negative contact

Sept. 17

03:12 Tree in roadway Macedonia Rd roadway cleared

6:35 Traffic stop Godwin Rd verbal warning

7:29 Traffic stop Jordan Ave verbal warning

7:38 Traffic stop King St verbal warning

7:45 Traffic stop Caldwell St written warning

8:12 Citizen assist Gen Chappy James St advised

8:20 Alarm call Gilmer Ave false alarm

10:16 Traffic stop Gilmer Ave verbal warning

10:24 Traffic stop Gilmer Ave verbal warning

11:49 Panhandling Gilmer Ave advised

12:21 Panhandling Gilmer Ave advised

13:03 Juvenile complaint Barnett Blvd advised

13:41 Property damage 7th Street report made

13:45 W/M arrested Barnett Blvd felony warrant Arrest

14:32 Traffic stop N Ann Ave verbal warning

14:44 Traffic stop Gilmer Ave verbal warning

15:39 Shoplifting Notasulga Rd report made

17:03 Alarm call Gilmer Ave false alarm

18:01 Found property Gilmer Ave report made

18:10 Private property accident Hillcrest St information exchanged

18:21 Report of gunfire N Ann Ave negative contact

18:30 Reckless driving Ashurst Bar Rd negative contact

18:47 W/F arrested Ashurst Bar Rd felony warrant Arrest

19:44 Walk in Barnett Blvd report made

20:45 Panhandling Gilmer Ave negative contact

21:05 Dom dispute/trespassing N Johnson St report made

21:33 Juvenile complaint John St supplement Report Made

21:41 B/M arrested N Johnson St warrant Arrest/Report

22:34 Walk in Barnett Blvd advice Given

23:36 Reckless driving Cottage Hill Ct advice Given

Sept. 16

8:08 Traffic accident hit and run Notasulga Rd accident report made

9:55 Medical call Grimes St assisted

12:20 Follow up John St advised

12:41 Panhandling Jordan Ave advised

14:11 Traffic accident hit and run Jordan Ave accident report made

16:40 Harassment Notasulga Rd report made

17:10 Tree in roadway Eubanks Rd assignment complete

17:20 Tree in roadway Golden Dr assisted

17:29 Walk in Barnett Blvd advised

17:52 Traffic accident no injuries Friendship Rd accident report made

18:11 Unauthorized use of vehicle Gen Chappy James St report made

18:50 Abandoned vehicle Little/Weldon Rd vehicle removed

19:00 Reckless driving Outer Dr negative contact

19:11 Welfare check S Wesson St negative contact

22:38 Debris in roadway Weldon/Kent Rd roadway cleared

22:58 Abandoned vehicle Al Hwy 229 vehicle tagged