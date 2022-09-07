The Elmore County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating Amanda Danielle Minor.
Minor is a 39 year old white female and may be living with a condition that may impair her judgement. She was last seen on September 5, 2022 at approximately 11 p.m. in the area of Dark Corners Road in Tallassee.
Minor is believed to be driving a blue 2009 Ford Flex bearing Alabama license plate 29GA576.
If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Amanda Danielle Minor, please contact the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office at 334-567-5227 or call 911.