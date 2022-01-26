Police are still investigating the fatal shooting in the Wetumpka Walmart parking lot last Thursday night.
Police were dispatched to the parking lot around 10:45 p.m. for a “shots fired” call. Once there, they found Centell Winston, 42 of Tallassee, dead of a gunshot wound in the driver seat of his vehicle.
According to Wetumpka police chief Greg Benton, this was not a random shooting.
“This was not random, not a random act,” said Benton. “We believe the victim and the perpetrator knew each other.”
This is the first homicide in Wetumpka in over three years. The last homicide in the city took place in 2018.
“It’s not a good way to start out the new year,” said Benton.
Benton didn’t want to speculate on the relationship between the victim and the perpetrator.
Winston’s family was upset Friday morning and wanted answers. His family reached out to The Herald shortly before a press release from CrimeStoppers showed photos of a person wanted for questioning.
Darryl Collier, Winston’s oldest brother, said that Wetumpka police had not informed the family on the progress of the investigation as of Friday morning.
“Officers came and informed our mother, that’s it. We haven’t heard from them again,” said Collier.
They believed race played a role in the lack of an arrest and indicated they would investigate the murder themselves if police wouldn’t.
“If it was a little white kid there would be someone arrested already,” said Collier. “If police aren’t going to do something, we are going to investigate it.”
Friday afternoon, Benton said the investigators were “working on the case as we speak” and
that they already had some leads.
“We have some leads, I feel good about it,” said Benton.
The Wetumpka Police Department released video frames from gas station security footage of a white Ford Crown Victoria and a black Ford Ranger. They also released two photos of a white man wanted for questioning. According to a CrimeStoppers release Tuesday afternoon, the man originally wanted had been identified and is no longer a person of interest in the shooting death of Winston.
“The scene was turned over to the Wetumpka Criminal Investigations Division. Wetumpka C.I.D. Detectives processed the scene for evidence and are following up on several leads at this time,” the police department said in a statement. “We want the citizens of Wetumpka to understand, we will not rest until we bring the perpetrators responsible for this loss of life and reckless behavior to justice.”
As of Wednesday morning, no arrests had been made.
If you have any information regarding the fatal shooting, please immediately call the Wetumpka Police at 334-567-5321 or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP.
