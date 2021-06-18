Due to the possibility of inclement weather on Saturday, the ASABFA State Classic has been shortened to a one day tournament. Teams will launch Friday, June 18, as planned at “first safe light” from Bonner’s Point and the State Ramp on Lake Jordan.
“While we are disappointed for these teams that have traveled and prepared for this season ending championship, it was decided to err on the side of caution” said Elmore County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Cary Cox. “Safety of these anglers is first and foremost”.
Junior High teams must be checked in at the boat ramp at 2:00pm with weigh-ins starting at approximately 2:30pm at the Wetumpka Sports Complex. Senior High teams will weigh-in starting at 3:30pm.
For more information, please contact Cary Cox at (334) 524–0817 or via email at cary.cox@elmoreeda.com.