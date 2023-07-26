This school year is a little different for the Pride of Tallassee High School marching band.
It is reminiscing on a time before any were born — the 1990s. It’s the new marching show. While the band is preparing for the new marching season, it’s also preparing to move into a larger band room in the new Tallassee High School.
But before the move, a little sweating will be involved as drill and music for the new show “The Millennial Mixtape” are learned. Much like the new school looking like the old but with updates, the band’s fall show revisits some songs and brings new ones to life.
“We have done a show about the ’90s before,” Tallassee band director Dr. Robby Glasscock said. “It was almost 13 years ago. It was something we wanted to revisit and do it again. We have tweaked some of our arrangements from then and added a couple different songs.”
Just like the new school, Glasscock said the band’s fall show is quickly coming together.
“We have had three music rehearsals so far,” Glasscock said Friday. “Everything has gone well so far. The kids have picked up on the music pretty quickly. Most of them have heard of the music even though most of it came out before them.”
The songs were on the radios and mixtapes of most of the band’s parents long before they were thinking about families. The new show includes arrangements of “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday” by Boyz II Men, “Ants Marching” by Dave Matthews Band, “When I Come Around” by Green Day and “I Want You Back” by NSYNC.
Glasscock said his band will be at football games and is preparing for two band competitions — Marbury on Sept. 30 and Prattville on Oct. 14. Band members will also be marching in the homecoming and Christmas parades.
The season might be full of performances but Glasscock is also looking forward to what the new band room offers.
“It is twice the size of what we got right now,” Glasscock said. “We will have more storage.”
Past band concerts required looking at weather and carefully planning to move across campus to the gym.
“We have been picking up stuff because we have like three steps into the bandroom,” Glasscock said. “Everything we ever moved we had to move up the steps, make sure it would fit through the door, then go halfway across campus to set it up in the gym for concerts.”
The new bandroom has more space but Glasscock and the rest of the band are looking forward to the new stage and the ease of hosting a performance in the new auditorium just steps away from the band room.
“It will be so much nicer than anything before,” Glasscock said. “It will be so much easier to get into. The equipment will just need to be rolled across the 8-foot hallway to be on stage. It will be so much nicer to be in the auditorium.”