The U.S. Capitol building went into lockdown Wednesday as a pro-Trump mob stormed the building, forcing lawmakers and Vice President Mike Pence to evacuate.
The lockdown occurred during Congress' debate over President-elect Joe Biden's November electoral college victory.
Vice President Mike Pence said he would not block Congress' certification of Biden's win, despite pressure from President Donald Trump. Senator Mitch McConnell also rejected the overturning of Biden's election.
President Trump had addressed supporters outside the White House before supporters marched to the Capitol building.
