The Tallassee City Council will hold a public hearing regarding the adoption of comprehensive updates to the Tallassee Zoning Ordinance and Map as recommended by the Tallassee Planning Commission at 6 p.m. Sept. 8 at Tallassee City Hall.
According to the municipal building inspector and member of the Tallassee Planning Commission Andy Coker, the ordinance was first adopted 13 years ago, and the changes will only modernize that zoning ordinance and zoning map manual.
"This zoning was adopted in 2007 and we've had a few minor updates like rezoning and things like that, but the whole manual has never actually been updated," Coker said.
In total, there are 53 pages of updates to the zoning ordinance and zoning map manual. Some of those are definitions.
Some changes better define who is responsible for which duties.
"Some things that were listed as the city clerks responsibility and it was actually the building inspector's responsibility," Coker said.
Through the comprehensive review, the planning commission added zones and updated the zoning table to better define where certain businesses can locate within the city.
"We added some zones," Coker said. "Our old table was two pages. Our new one is four, so it doubled. There was a lot of grey area. We better defined the table."
After a thorough exam of which businesses were allowed within certain areas of the city, the planning commission added additional zones to the zoning table.
"Used to be, we had small-town mix, general business and industrial,” Coker said. “Now, we have a neighborhood business, a general business, a highway commercial district and the industrial in the businesses since we added two more zones."
In addition to adding more zoning to the manual and map, the City of Tallassee could also expand its reach by recording an annexation that was passed by the council but not recorded over 40 years ago.
"I think it was in 1973, they annexed the left-hand side of the road on Kent Road," Coker said. "It stops right before the gas tanks on Weldon Road. That was voted on and approved, signed off but it was never recorded. The new map includes that area."
The planning commission meets the first Monday of each month. However, during the update process, members met more frequently.
"We thought we could get this done within a year, but this took about a year and a half because of COVID; it’s been an ongoing process,” Coker said.
According to Coker, a lot of time and resources went into the zoning ordinance and map manual.
This issue was on the committee’s agenda every month and meetings are open to the public.
Now that the updated zoning ordinance and zoning map manual is complete, it will now go before the Tallassee City Council, following the public hearing.
"All the planning commission does is make the recommendations and it's up to the council to decide," Coker said.
While the public hearing is set for Sept. 8, it could take a little more time for the council to approve or reject the updated manual.
"The council, more than likely, will table it and vote on it at the next meeting," Coker said.
"They could suspend the rules and vote that night but generally they don't."
The public hearing will be held inside the council chambers at city hall.
Those who would like to speak on the subject can sign up to do so at the public hearing, which is scheduled for 6 p.m. Sept. 8. Each speaker will be allowed three minutes to voice his or her opinion.