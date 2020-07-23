Qualifying for the Aug. 25 municipal election closed Tuesday, July 21.
There are three candidates seeking election for Mayor of Tallassee. John Stonaker and Danny Ingram have qualified to campaign against incumbent Mayor Johnny Hammock.
In Ward 1, councilmember Jeremy Taunton will face qualified opponent Tommy E. Gresham for the council seat.
In Ward 2, councilmember Sarah Hill will face qualifying opponent Matthew Miller for the council seat.
There are three bids for the Ward 3 council seat, with current councilmember Damian Carr facing qualifying opponents Jahazel Hooks and Willie Smith.
In Ward 4, current councilmember Darryl Wilson will face qualifying opponent William "Bill" Hall for the council seat.
Councilman Terrel "Coach" Brown is unopposed in the race for the Ward 5 council seat.
Current councilmember William C "Bill" Godwin will face qualifying opponent Michael Stough for the Ward 6 council seat.
In Ward 7 current councilmember David Stough will face qualifying opponent Fred Randal Huey for the council seat.
In the race for Tallassee City Schools Board of Education, several board members are being challenged in the upcoming election.
In Ward 1, Kami B. Scarborough is unopposed.
In Ward 2, current BOE member Michael Don Bryant will face qualifying opponent Alisha Miller.
Sonja Moore is unopposed for the in Ward 3 BOE seat.
Ruthanne McCaig and Jeff Branch have qualified for the Ward 4 BOE seat.
In Ward 5, current BOE member Donald Rex Ledbetter will face qualifying opponent Melanie Hurston-Goodman for the BOE seat.
Anderson "Andy" Coker and Heather Miller are running to represent Ward 6 in the upcoming BOE election.
In Ward 7 current BOE member Lacey Brewer is unopposed. Below is a list of qualifying candidates.
Mayor
John Hammock
John Stonaker
Danny Loren Ingram
City Council
Ward 1:
Jeremy Taunton
Tommy E. Gresham
Ward 2:
Sarah Hill
Matthew Miller
Ward 3:
Damian Carr
Willie Smith
Jahazel L Hooks
Ward 4:
Darryl Wilson
William "Bill" Hall
Ward 5:
Terrell "Coach" Brown
Ward 6:
William C "Bill" Godwin
Michael Stough
Ward 7:
David Stough
Fred Randall Hughey
Tallassee City Schools Board of Education
Ward 1:
Kami B. Scarborough
Ward 2:
Alisha Miller
Michael "Don" Bryant
Ward 3:
Sonja Moore
Ward 4:
Ruthanne McCaig
Jeff Branch
Ward 5:
Melanie Hurston-Goodman
Donald Rex Ledbetter Jr.
Ward 6:
Anderson "Andy" Coker
Heather Miller
Ward 7:
Lacey Brewer