It didn’t take long for the Tallassee Police Department to make an arrest after a reported robbery Wednesday.
As police officers were responding to a 911 call of a robbery near the intersection of Gilmer Avenue and Barnett Boulevard at 4:41 p.m. officers observed what appeared to be the suspect’s vehicle.
““We were able to respond quickly because it is only a couple of blocks from the police station,” Tallassee Police Department Lt. Jon Rawls said. “We attempted to stop it and they refused to.”
Rawls said officers chased the vehicle down Highway 229 to Interstate 85 and the suspect got on the interstate stopping just short of the Shorter exit.
“We didn’t do a pit maneuver or anything,” Rawls said. “He stopped on his own. He wrecked.”
The incident caused traffic on the interstate to back up.
Rawls said Alan Morales was taken into custody.
“There was nothing recovered from the robbery because he didn’t get anything,” Rawls said.
Morales is currently charged with third degree robbery, first-degree attempted theft of property, possession of burglary tools, felony attempting to elude, felony hit and run and felony failure to render aid.
But there may be more charges for Morales.
“We obtained information during the investigation he may be involved in other incidents that are similar in surrounding jurisdictions,” Rawls said.
Morales was transported to the Elmore County Jail with no bond available to him.
The Tallassee Police Department was quickly aided in the incident by Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) Troopers, the Macon County Sheriff's Department, and the Montgomery County Sheriff's Department.