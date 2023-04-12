Alexander City, AL (35010)

Today

Rain. Thunderstorms possible...mainly in the afternoon. Isolated tornadoes possible. High 71F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.