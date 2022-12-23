Keeping an eye on the neighbor paid off in Tallassee.
Linda Hughey Williams was visiting family at WACQ just across Barnett Boulevard from the Mt. Vernon Theater.
“She and my wife noticed the garbage can inside entry to the theater foyer was on fire,” Tallassee city councilmember and WACQ owner Fred Randall Hughey said. “They started hollering.”
But Williams did more than just call attention to the fire, she leapt into action.
“Linda ran across the street, grabbed the garbage can and pulled it out on the sidewalk,” Hughey said. “It was blazing up to the ceiling.”
Hughey said the quick action by Williams possibly stopped a more severe fire.
“It turned out to be a small incident,” Hughey said. “If they hadn’t been there, I don’t know if the building would have caught fire. The fire department got there and took care of it. I would like to thank them for that. It was something minor because [Williams] got it out to the sidewalk.”