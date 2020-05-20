Rebecca Spear has been named Branch Sales Manager of our CB&S Bank
location in Tallassee at the Gilmer Avenue office.
Rebecca is a graduate of Elmore County High School. Spear started banking at a young age while she was unsure of what career path she wanted to pursue. Upon beginning her work in the financial industry, she found that she had a love of helping people with their financial needs and decided to make a long-term career out of banking. She now has 16 years of banking experience.
Rebecca is currently a Certified Notary Public for the state of Alabama and has previously served as a member of the Tallassee Chamber of Commerce, as well as, the Tallassee Rotary Club. Spear has also served as an Ambassador for the Wetumpka Chamber of Commerce. Rebecca and her husband, Phillip, reside in Eclectic, Alabama with their three daughters.
CB&S Bank is a $1.9 billion community bank, headquartered in Russellville, Alabama, operating
56 offices in the Alabama, Mississippi, and Tennessee markets. The company offers a complete
line of full-service banking products and other related financial services to retail and commercial customers through its subsidiaries.