Relocating the Tallassee Recreation Center to a newer facility was discussed in the April 13 work session. The city’s public information officer Griffin Pritchard gave the presentation, which suggested relocating to the former Gulf Packaging building on AL Hwy 229, near the city’s industrial park.
The move would carry an estimated price tag of about $1 million. It would also allow the recreation center to expand its programs. With a suggested membership fee, the facility would pay for itself overtime.
“The proposed location is 33,063 square foot,” Pritchard said. “Located next to the industrial park, which would put the rec center closer to a large group of untapped potential, a large audience that it hasn't not been able to capture. It's also on a major thoroughfare, so you have the ability to capture commuters too.”
The building on Al Hwy 229 would need some retrofitting.
“So, inside, it is perfect for a rec space. It's unused. It's basically a blank canvas. There's, you know, it will need some refurbishing. It will need some love to it to transform it from an empty warehouse building to an actual rec department, but once that happens, the opportunities to do so, become endless,” Pritchard said.
“An additional 6.85 acres attached which could lead to development beyond that. Outdoor basketball courts, a walking trail, possible location for the pool when it gets to that point because that's another thing that's on the list of aging facilities within the city of Tallassee,” Pritchard said.
However, according to Mayor John Hammock, nearly all of the city’s facilities needed to be updated.
“I don't want anybody to think I'm against the rec center. My opinion is not no to this. I think we need to do our due diligence and be fiscally responsible with taxpayer dollars,” Hammock said.
According to Hammock, the Tallassee Fire Station was built in 1953 and has a leak. The Tallassee Senior Center was built in 1953. City Hall was built in 1930 and the Tallassee Community Library was built in 1922. The Tallassee Police Station was built in 1957. Many of these building needed modifications and repairs.
Council members agreed.
“I'm kind of in agreement with the mayor,” Councilmember Bill Hall said. “Let’s sit down and say, what are our priorities? not that priorities can't shift.”
The city has put hundreds of thousands of dollars into the rec center. In 2019 $104,000 was dedicated to repairing the rec center roof, replacing windows and adding a heating and cooling system. Last year, the council approved a bid for $50,977 to repair the existing roof with a spray-seal coating.
However, according to Pritchard, the rec center roof is still leaking.
“There’s a leak,” councilman Jeremy Taunton asked. “There’s a leak in old building? Right now?”
“There’s multiple (leaks) in the old building,” Pritchard answered.
“I think over the last couple of years, they have put in several hundred-thousand dollars to try to stop the leaks and every time it rains, we’re dishing out trashcans,” director of the Tallassee Recreation Center John Goodman said. “It’s done got pretty bad.”
Mayor Hammock said an overall analysis of municipal facilities could be what’s needed most.
“I think we do need to offer a good quality of life balance,” Hammock said. “Especially when people want to move here, they look for things like a good school system, things for the kids to do and stuff like that. I think we need to invest in recreation, but I think we need to look at all of our buildings and grounds as a whole,” Hammock said.
Councilmember Sarah Hill who is also chair of the finance committee said the topic could be reevaluated in the next year’s fiscal budget.
“I really like the idea but it’s just like your family finances,” she said. “You can’t go out and buy a brand-new car when you can barely make rent or your mortgage payment. We’re getting close. To the point where we’re making the mortgage payment but then we have all these other repairs that have to be done before we look at other stuff. I like it. I think that we should bring it back up to the finance committee as we start moving toward the budgeting year that’s coming up and see what we can do.”