The Tallassee Recreation Center has reopened its doors to the public after the revised safer-at-home orders are now in place. Social distancing will be practiced and everyone is encouraged to wear a mask.
The coronavirus pandemic could put a damper on summer fun inside the city because public access to the rec’s swimming pool is not allowed.
“As of right now the pool will not open for public swim until further notice,” rec center director Tammy Merrett said. “We are however starting swim team practices on June 1.”
According to Merrett, the rec can better monitor team practices to ensure social distancing guidelines are followed.
“Practices can be controlled,” Merrett said. “Open swim cannot.”
While the pool is not open to the public now, that could change before the end of the summer.
“We will revisit the pool opening mid-June,” Merrett said.
To register a child for swim lessons, call the center at 334-283-4726.
Merrett said the center is looking for ways to reach area children and parents.
“We are thinking about a mommy-and-me swim lesson,” Merrett said. “We are trying to come up with some creative things to do at the pool.”
The rec center is also open for aerobics, walking and weight training. Contact sports such as basketball have not resumed and the court is closed until further notice.
Youth baseball will resume in the upcoming weeks with practice beginning again next week.
“Dixie Youth baseball will begin practicing Tuesday with games resuming June 15th. I do not have a schedule for youth softball yet,” Merrett said.