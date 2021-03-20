The Tallassee Recreation Center is under new direction as John Goodman moves into the Director's position and Courtney Thornton has moved to the Program's Director position. The two say they look forward to the future at the rec center.
"We've got a lot to do. Courtney and his crew have done a tremendous amount of work but we have a ton of work to be done just trying to get our feet grounded right now to see which way we need to go first."
With warmer days ahead, Goodman is already looking ahead to the summer months and opening the municipal pool, which requires repair.
"We have divers coming in to see how bad the leak is," Goodman said.
Goodman was a longtime baseball coach for Tallassee and he says the playing fields will be properly maintained.
"I've been on a few (ball fields) over the years and we are going to make them as safe and as nice as we possibly can. That's our goal," Goodman said.
A new Tallassee High School is currently under construction, and Goodman believes the Recreation Center could soon follow in that same direction.
"The schools are being updated now and hopefully our time will come, and that's what we are trying to do, let everyone know that if they will give it to us, we can take it to next level," he said. "That's our goal."
According to the new programs director, there are some new programs already in the works.
"We have some new programs," Thornton said. "We will start volleyball soon. We're also going to start co-ed softball. So, we have some new things coming."
Goodman was once Thornton's baseball coach in high school and the pair look forward to working together again.
"I feel like, together, we have some great things coming," Thornton said.