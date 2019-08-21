The grill will be smoking all night long as firefighters at the Red Hill Volunteer Fire Department prepare ribs and Boston butts for the fire department’s upcoming Labor Day cookout, which is set to begin at 7 a.m. Aug. 31 at the historic Red Hill School located at 3558 Red Hill Rd. in Tallassee.
Members of the fire department will cook throughout the night the Friday before in preparation for the annual fundraiser.
Although the cookout is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. preorders will also be available.
"We usually cook around 60 butts and 50 ribs," RHVFD's Chad Moore said.
The Labor Day cookout is a popular annual event. Because the old Red Hill School is located on Highway 229 — a major thoroughfare to Lake Martin — and because Labor Day is the last unofficial holiday of summer, the fundraiser always sells out quickly.
"People know to come early," Moore said. “We sell out every time.”
This fundraiser is a long-running event and for many traveling to Lake Martin for Labor Day, it has become a tradition. For more information or to place a preorder, call 334-541-3855.