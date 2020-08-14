(Carmen Rodgers) Reeltown Elementary School was named a Council for Leaders in Alabama School’s Banner School and received a check from the organization for $750 on Friday, Aug. 8. Pictured from left to right: State Representative Ed Oliver, RES principal Lisa Hornsby, Tallapoosa County incumbent superintendent Raymond Porter, Executive Director of CLAS Vick Wilson, RES assistant principal Rachel Martin, and Tallapoosa County Superintendent Joe Windle.