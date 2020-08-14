With marked improvements in test scores, Reeltown Elementary School was recognized as a Council for Leaders in Alabama Schools, or CLAS, as a Banner School on Friday, Aug 7.
"We are here to honor Reeltown Elementary School," executive director for CLAS Vick Wilson said. "Reeltown Elementary School became a CLAS distinction. There's over 200 schools around the state that applied for this opportunity."
Not only was RES chosen as a CLAS School of Distinction, but it also went on to the top level of the statewide program.
"We try to honor great things going on in our state," Wilson said. "We give out CLAS Schools of Diction by state board districts. The selection committee selected Reeltown Elementary as one of the four CLAS Schools of Distinction. Then that group goes to another committee that selects the overall winner for the CLAS Banner Award and Reeltown Elementary won it. They do a great job here."
Not only did the school receive a new banner to post on the wall, but it earned some extra funding as well.
"Today I present their banner and they got a $750 check," Wilson said.
RES has seen an increase in state test scores and school administrators credit that to innovative programs the school recently implemented.
"This brings to fruition the hard work of each and every faculty member, the community and students," RES principal and incoming superintendent for Tallapoosa County Schools Raymond Porter said. "We put some things in place that we felt like would benefit the students and it did. We showed marked improvements in every area."
The school's overall score rose from 75 to 88. Attendance rose by 2.6% and 170 points were gained in reading scores and math scores increased by 130 points.
"Just a complete and total success," Porter said, "Buy-in by the community. Every stakeholder was involved in helping us reach these goals. It was a fantastic opportunity for Reeltown Elementary."
Each school was nominated for this award by its superintendent with 189 school programs nominated statewide.
"This is a well-deserved award,” Tallapoosa County Superintendent Joe Windle said. “I want to thank Vic (Wilson) with the Council of Leaders in Alabama Schools. I want to thank our representative for being here (Friday), Mr. Ed Oliver. We appreciate Ed coming down.
“We nominated three schools from our system as CLAS Banner Schools. We had two winners (Reeltown and Horseshoe Bend in New Site). We had two schools that represented District 2, which runs all the way from Dothan, Alabama, up to the southern part of Claiborne County along the Georgia/Alabama line. This school won the District 2 distinction."
"Across the county, we are very proud of our schools," Windle said.
The CLAS Banner School program was created in 2001 to recognize schools in Alabama that showcase outstanding programs and service to students.