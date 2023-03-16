Flipping through a magazine, the Lovelady family stumbled upon an essay contest sponsored by Lazy C Diamond Simmental Ranch.
The winner of this essay contest would win a Simmental heifer from a 99 lot in North Dakota. Reeltown student Aubrey Lovelady, the oldest of four siblings, knew this prize would make a great addition for her family’s farm. A couple days before the competition’s deadline, Lovelady and her dad sat at the kitchen table, and she began to write.
“We went through about four drafts on paper and then we typed it up,” Lovelady said. “That was definitely a process, but I enjoyed writing and getting to tell people about what I like to do.”
With over 30 essay submissions, Lovelady was announced as the winner last month. In her essay, Lovelady detailed her interest in agriculture and also what she hopes to do with the heifer, Miss K, should she win.
“My parents are the main reason that I became interested in agriculture,” Lovelady’s essay states. “Mom has always been a horse girl and is always in charge of our family gardens. She also loves to teach her children about each. Dad is a veterinarian and the reason I love cattle. I enjoy helping him on the farm working our cattle, as well as on farm calls for clients and patients.”
Lovelady explained she has a couple different tasks on her family’s farm called Four Daughters Farm. After school, she feeds the cows and last summer she started helping with the family hay business.
Four Daughters Farm also uses artificial insemination (AI) as a breeding process. Lovelady has started helping with this aspect ever since participating in the AI school last year at Auburn University’s Beef Unit.
During the AI school program, Lovelady learned the steps of AI with live demonstrations, presentations and practice sessions using an AI rod on both a fake cow and later a real one.
“We don’t have a bull at our house,” Lovelady said. “We have a tank of semen, and we get (the cows) all in the same cycle and schedule. So we breed them all at the same time in hopes that they will all have calves around the same time.”
Lovelady said her family also does embryo flushing, where an embryo is transferred from a donor cow to a surrogate cow. One of the benefits of the Simmental heifer she won is it can be a part of the breeding process and be used to build a herd.
While Lovelady said she enjoys helping with the breeding process, what she wants to do long term is become a veterinarian. Currently, she does assist her dad with some of the veterinarian side of things such as administering vaccines.
In the future, Lovelady said she wants to attend Auburn’s vet school to provide care for both large and small animals as well as possibly exotic ones.
“It's just one of those things I've grown up around,” she said. “I've been around it my whole life and I think it's just something I want to do with my life.”
Currently, Lovelady is an eighth grader at Reeltown High School. Along with her work at Four Daughters Farm, she is also a member of the Future Farmers of America and the 4-H Club.
In her essay, Lovelady states she would like for Miss K to be a part of demonstrations for these clubs. Now, with Miss K won she also has plans on doing cow shows starting this fall.
Lovelady said it’s still hard to believe she is the winner. However, Miss K is predicted to be making her way towards Four Daughters Farm this week.