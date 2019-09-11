Those planning to take a trip to the E.V. Smith Research Center in Shorter for Ag Discover Day should make other plans, as officials with Auburn University's School of Agriculture said the event has been canceled indefinitely.
Last year's school officials announced the event was canceled but would return this year.
However, that will not happen.
The hands-on event was geared toward farmers of all ages. Activities typically included cotton picking, insect discovery, bee handlers, corn shucking and digging for sweet potatoes. The event featured a variety of farm-related demonstrations, such as producing blue jeans from cotton, pressing apple cider and much more. The event also featured a variety of farm animals, tractors and other farming tools.
The popular attraction was a favorite among locals, drawing a large number of people to the Tallassee area.