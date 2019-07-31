We have all heard the old saying, “When life gives you lemons, make lemonade,” and that’s exactly what four local boys are doing. A local cornhole group has organized a tournament to benefit the hard-working young men Saturday. Tournament registration begins at 10 a.m. and “bags fly” at 11 a.m.
Knowing school is about to start and having limited funds, local students Tracy Hart and Akheelyn, Marquavin, and Keyundre Hutchinson set out to make things a little easier on their family’s budgets. The four young men set up a lemonade stand on the widely-traveled Notasulga Highway in East Tallassee with hopes of cashing in enough money to buy shoes, clothes and other supplies need to begin the academic year.
The young men come from large families and, with all the siblings going into school; the cost of supplies could quickly overwhelm any family’s budget. This year a local group is helping to further assist the hard-working students.
“They stand outside rain or shine selling lemonade to raise money for their school supplies and school clothes,” local cornhole club Bamboo Baggers’ Nikki Jones said. “While this proves amazing character on their part, we thought maybe we could offer some help since we were in the position to.”
The students’ days have begun early since starting this venture, waking up around 6 a.m. for the past four days to make lemonade. Most days, the four students are out by the roadside selling their goods in time to catch the morning rush hour traffic.
“We’re out here around 7 o’clock in the morning and we take it in around 7 o’clock at night,”Hart said.
Making lemonade runs in the Hutchinson family. The lemonade-making boys got their talent from their grandfather, Larry Hutchinson, who picked up the culinary skills while working in dietary for 20 years at Community Hospital.
The tournament, Baggin for BACK2SCHOOL, will be held at 2101 Burt Mill Rd. and Jones says everyone is invited to join in the fun for a great cause.
“We encourage everyone in the community to come out and show your support and generosity for these boys,” she said.