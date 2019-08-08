Today was the first day of class for students in Reeltown Schools. Reeltown Elementary School principal Raymond Porter says he is excited about the school year ahead. Porter says he is grateful to a part of a community that show great support to it's teachers, faculty and staff.
First day of class at Reeltown Elementary School
- Carmen Rodgers
- Updated
Carmen Rodgers
