The Tuskegee Police Department is searching for the identity and location of an unknown male wanted in connection to a business robbery investigation.
On Thursday, Aug. 1, an unidentified male entered a cellular phone retail store located in the 100 Block of South Main Street in Tuskegee, AL and committed an armed robbery of the business.
No injuries were reported.
Investigators described the suspect as a black male last seen wearing a blue or green hat, white shirt with orange designs, khaki pants, and olive-green boots.
If you have any information regarding the identity of this suspect, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or download our P3-tips app, or give us your information through the web at www.215STOP.com or our Facebook page at Central Alabama CrimeStoppers. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!