Tallassee City Schools will dismiss for the summer months soon, leaving some parents looking for educational outlets for children during this time away from the classroom. Luckily, parents will not have to look far. The Tallassee Community Library has opened registration for its Summer Reading. In this reading program, area children are encouraged to read and have fun.
Classes will be limited to 30 participants and there will be a grab-and-go option for children and parents who are no comfortable with participating in the in-person classes at the library.
There will be a 10:30 a.m. and a 2 p.m. class offered every Wednesday. Classes cannot be swapped as they have in past years.
"If they sign up for the 10:30 class, they have to come to the 10:30 class. We can't swap like we used to," Librarian at Tallassee Community Library Margaret Lumpkin said.
This year the summer reading program will feature plenty of arts and crafts, fun activates for children and parents, and as the title, Tails of Tales, would suggest, lots of animals!
"The animals will be here for both classes," Lumpkin said.
There will also be a magic show and prizes for all participants.
"Classes are about halfway filled right now," Lumpkin said. "It does start the first Thursday in June, which I understand students are still in school. I only give out the bags that day, so if they miss they won't miss a lot."
Students can also stop by the library after school on June 2 to pick up a welcome bag.
"It prepares students socially because it helps them interact with other kids. We have had parents enter a child not only for the reading per se but for the social interaction.
It helps educationally because it instills the love of books in students. It helps broaden their horizon and imagine."
This program also creates quality time for both children and adults.
"I've had so many parents and grandparents tell me that they enjoy the program because it brought them closer to the child," Lumpkin explained.
Children who participate in the summer reading program tend to retain more skills over the summer break.
"This helps them keep those reading skills up," Lumpkin said. "The teachers have told us that. They can tell which students have participated in the summer reading program."
Classes begin June 2 and continue through July 28. A maximum of 10 books may be checked out at a time. Each child who participates in the program will receive a prize pack at the end of July. Children who read 100 books or more will receive a special prize bag.
The classes are free to attend and all of the arts and crafts and entertainment are provided at no charge.
The summer reading program is not a drop-and-go program. Students must be accompanied by an adult.