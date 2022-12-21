How does someone go from Poland to Detroit to Mobile to Tallassee?
How does someone go from stealing their father’s motorcycle to leading masses?
They do it by following a calling from God, according to Matt Rudzik of. St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Tallassee.
“God has a sense of humor,” Rudzik said. “I never really planned to be a priest. That came to me in high school. I was a kid riding motorcycles and getting into trouble.”
Rudzik’s love of motorcycles came from his father who had one.
“When I was a kid he stopped riding,” Rudzik said. “He had an accident and put the bike in the garage. He never wanted me to have a bike.”
But as the motorcycle gathered dust, Rudzik’s admiration for it only increased.
“One evening with a friend, we stole the bike from my dad’s garage,” Rudzik said. “On flat tires pushed it through the fields to his house.”
Rudzik’s father didn’t punish him for taking the dusty old bike.
“I think he was impressed by my perseverance,” Rudzik said. “He didn’t say anything. That was seventh grade. Like I say God has an interesting sense of humor.”
Rudzik said while in high school he felt like he was missing something in life.
“I had friends and such, but something wasn’t there,” Rudzik said. “I hadn’t been praying much. The thought came to start praying again. I began to pray every evening for God to help me find happiness.”
Rudzik said he got an answer a few months later, just not the answer he was looking for.
“A few months later when I was praying I heard a voice inside me,” Rudzik said. “I wondered what was happening. It was saying, ‘Would you like to be a priest?’
“Nope, I wanted to change the topic. I wanted to be married, have a bunch of kids and fly planes. That was my dream for life.”
A few weeks later Rudzik would have the conversation with church leaders about his special calling.
“I go to the seminary thinking hopefully it won’t work out, it would still work out for me,” Rudzik said. “I would still give it a try. I go to the seminary and three years later graduate.”
Rudzik was still not a priest but in the Catholic church’s lay ministry. But God came calling again.
“Five years after seminary, I would be a deacon in a few months,” Rudzik said. “I had the call from Him to come to the states.
“I had friends with plans to come [to the states] to be missionary priests, but not be here permanently,” Rudzik said. “After fighting with this,I didn’t know English. I didn’t want to leave my friends, my family. This doesn’t make any sense.”
A few more weeks of praying and Rudzik was packing his bags for seminary. After a few months in Poland, Rudzik would land in Detroit to work on his English and finish seminary to become a priest. That was 13 years ago.
Rudzik was searching for the next step in his journey in the Catholic church after three years in Detroit.
“I planned to go to Minnesota but I couldn’t do the way too cold winters,” Rudzik said. “I looked at Memphis. I had friends from the seminary who rode motorcycles there. I had my support team there. And time to do other things. I found peace praying about the Mobile diocese.”
Four years later and Rudzik is appointed to two Catholic churches — in Tallassee and Tuskegee, something that is becoming more common in rural areas.
“It’s becoming more common now with less priests,” Rudzik said. “We have priests coming from Africa and India helping in our dioceses.”
About seven years ago Rudzik would again get back into his childhood passion of motorcycles.
“I wasn’t going to get it,” Rudzik said. “I was in Mobile and traffic isn’t the most supportive thing in riding. One day I was like, ‘I’m ready to get a bike.’ My friend working in the shop in Mobile let me try like 13 bikes. I felt like it was for me.”
With two parishes Rudzik doesn’t have as much time for riding but does when he can.
“It gives me a chance to connect with different guys around town,” Rudzik said. “We go together for rides. We have conversations about faith.”
Rudzik picked up camping as a hobby as the COVID-19 pandemic started. It too has allowed Rudzik to strike up conversations about Catholicism.
“It was a good way to escape,” Rudzik said. “You meet amazing people in those places. I did mass on the tables in the campgrounds and we just prayed together, shared in a casual way. Wherever I go I do masses outside the RV or on the mountain in nature.”
Rudzik said he is always learning about faith and Catholicism.
“It feels like since you get ordained, things move so fast,” Rudzik said. “It feels like it was just yesterday. The learning never stops. It’s awesome. It’s exciting to see the more I know the more I don’t know. It's a never ending journey to keep exploring.”
Part of Rudzik’s learning has been outside of the Catholic church especially since coming to Tallassee. He said the opportunity to learn about life in the area beyond the church is easier in Tallassee than in Mobile.
“I enjoy the rural life here in Tallassee more than Mobile,” Rudzik said. “Mobile is more Catholic. It’s a big town. Here in Tallassee we have the ministerial alliance of different churches. I get a chance to know many pastors and become friends with them. We are able to help the town through social work.”
While how they practice religion is different, Rudzik said the common goal of helping the community brings the different pastors together.
“We help each other,” Rudzik said. “I’m learning from the other pastors when we get together for coffee. They learn something from me, my life and the Catholic faith.
We are able to be friends. There are no competitions.”
While in Tallassee Rudzik has also found another source of inspiration — the firefighters of the Tallassee Fire Department. The fire department also gives Rudzik another way to serve the community.
“I go to training with them — burning houses,” Rudzik said. “The amount of trust they have for another, they are my heroes. They are local guys who live here and get calls at 2 a.m., 4 a.m. and still go. They just serve people. I have a lot of respect for the firefighters. They are solid guys. When I hear they are paged out, I just pray for them like I would do for anyone.”