In his race for a U.S. Senate seat in 2020, Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-AL) made a stop at Jack’s in Tallassee on Tuesday. Jan 27.
Byrne visited with city officials and others and spoke about serving as the U.S. Representative for Alabama's first congressional district.
In July, Tallassee Mayor Johnny Hammock publically announced he was the latest in a string of endorsements from local leaders across Alabama, including Florence Mayor Steve Holt, Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller, Robertsdale Mayor Charles Murphy, Muscle Shoals Mayor David Bradford and Thomasville Mayor Sheldon Day.
“In the upcoming U.S. Senate election, I'd like for you to vote for Bradley Byrne,” Hammock said in a statement to residents. “Bradley will be a great U.S. Senator who believes in our Alabama values. I think Byrne will make a great Senator.”
Byrne, a native of Mobile, announced his candidacy in February for the Senate seat currently held by Democrat Doug Jones. Former Alabama Supreme Court chief justice Roy Moore, former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville and Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill are among those who have announced they are also running for the Republican nomination.