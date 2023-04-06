This month, kindergarten registration is coming up for Reeltown Elementary School (RES).
Starting April 24 and 25, parents or guardians can enroll their children between 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the RES’ front office. Principal Lisa Hornsby said this also will provide time for families to meet school staff as well as fill out the necessary paperwork.
“Most importantly, we offer this experience to meet our new students and help them become familiar with their new school home,” Hornsby said.
To register, parents will need the child’s birth certificate, child’s social security card, driver’s license, two proofs of residency and their child present. Some of the proofs of residency include mortgage documents, property tax records, lease agreement or bills connected directly to the address such as utilities, water or trash disposal.
In order to enroll, the prospective student will need to be 5 years-old at least by Sept. 1, 2023. Students who are already enrolled in Reeltown’s Pre-K program will not need to go through the registration process.