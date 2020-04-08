Noah Griggs owns 1220 Café in Tallassee and The Wharf Seafood in The Shoppes at Eastchase in Montgomery. While 1220 Café is holding its own with takeout orders in Tallassee, Griggs said The Wharf has not fared so well.
"We have lost about 70% of our business at (The Wharf)," Griggs said.
Griggs is choosing to keep his business alive by adapting as a restaurant owner to the new normal that has been created due to the coronavirus pandemic. He got inventive and took his food to the streets. Griggs set up a mobile food truck for The Wharf Seafood in the parking lot across the street from city hall in Tallassee.
"We thought East Tallassee needed some love,” Griggs said.
Tallassee has its fair share of fast food options, but when it comes to traditional restaurants the choices can be limited especially in East Tallassee. Griggs is hoping he can expand his customer base by expanding the area’s options.
"A lot of the smaller communities don't have the benefit of a wide variety of restaurant options," Griggs said. "We are trying to serve but we are also trying to stay alive."
As of Tuesday morning, there were more than 70 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one confirmed death due to the illness in Montgomery County, and business there has dropped off considerably after the statewide takeout-only mandate.
"Our Eastchase location has been hurt the most," Griggs said. “There's no retail — there's no reason to be in Eastchase — and it's killing us."
Choosing to bring The Wharf Seafood truck to Tallassee was an easy decision for Griggs and he is hoping this new location can stick around for a while.
"We thought, what a great way to serve the community and also try to generate some traffic," he said. "I don't know where this will go, but we plan to be here."
The food truck will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and the area is set up to meet the state's safety mandate.
"We have distancing,” Griggs said. "We have a shaded area to sit and wait for your food."
Monday was the first day for the new location and Griggs said he grateful for those who have already come out to see him at The Wharf Seafood and is looking forward to serving the community.
"We are here, people are showing up and we are grateful," Griggs said.