Saturday is shaping up to be an eventful day in downtown Tallassee.
Not only will the Tallassee Chamber of Commerce hold a sidewalk sale, but the owners of Restoration 49 plan to give the community a glimpse of the coffee they plan to carry at their soon-to-be-open coffee shop as it will host an open house from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. this Saturday.
“We wanted to give people an opportunity to come and see our coffee shop and taste some of the coffee we will be offering before we open,” owners Dylan and Haley Daniels said. “With people being downtown for the sidewalk sale, we thought this would be a great day to do so.”
The couple purchased what was known as the Patterson Building from the City of Tallassee. City officials purchased the building several years ago with plans to convert it into a police station and jail complex. Those plans never came to fruition and in December 2017 the current administration voted to sell the property to the couple. The Daniels purchased the building with plans to open a coffee and smoothie shop, fitness studio and a space to restore classic cars in the 16,000-square foot building.
The couple has deep roots in Tallassee. Haley graduated from Tallassee High School in 2007.
Dylan grew up in West Point, Georgia, where he restored classic vehicles with his father. The couple moved to Tallassee in 2016 and today are entrepreneurs and educators.
“We would love for people to come in and enjoy some free coffee before or after they go to the sidewalk sale,” they said.