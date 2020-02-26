According to event coordinators, the planning committee will meet at Elmer's Restaurant, located at 6841 Tallapoosa St. in Notasulga, at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7 to help plan the 2020 25-year Reeltown High School Reunion.
The planning committee is made up of representatives from each class. The reunion will feature classes from 1950 through 1975.
The annual gathering began in 2004 as a vision of Mary Jo Hammonds Davis and meets every other year. Last year, the planning committee decided to change things a little and decided to add five additional classes to the reunion lineup and calling it the 25-year reunion of the Classes of 1950 through 1975.
This event is open to everyone who attended Reeltown High School, whether a graduate or not.