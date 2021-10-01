Reeltown High School announced the 2021 Homecoming Court this week. This year’s Homecoming Court is Laci Foy, McKenzie Gibson, Lauren Mask, Bella Nonales, and Isabella Studdard.
High School administrators also released the Homecoming schedule. The celebration will begin Thursday, Oct. 7, with a bonfire beginning at 7:30 p.m. at the high school.
On Friday, Oct. 8, there will be a lineup of Homecoming events. Starting at 4 p.m. Reeltown High School will host an alumni band practice on the band’s practice field.
There will be pregame festivities at Nix-Webster-O’Neal Stadium.Beginning at 6:15 p.m.
The Homecoming football game against Trinity Presbyterian High School will kick off at 7 p.m. also at Nix-Webster-O’Neal Stadium.