City employees in the Tallassee Street Department worked tirelessly last week to patch potholes that were caused by an extremely high amount of rainfall in the area. The wet conditions also stopped the manufacture of asphalt, but sunny skies late last week allowed production and employees in the city’s street department went to work.
“The temperatures have to be right, it has to be dry, and last week we finally had a break in the weather and we were able to buy asphalt and get a lot of the repairs done, but we still have some out there,” Tallassee Mayor Johnny Hammock said.
The city was using traditional asphalt to make the necessary repairs but the recent wet weather curbed the local production of asphalt, leaving city officials to look at other repair options.
The answer came in the form of what’s commonly known as “road soup.”
“We bought this new product,” Hammock said. “It’s called Road Soup. It seems to be working pretty well. It’s kind of like a cold patch that we can put in a pothole to temporarily hold it until we get asphalt.”
Road Soup is a cold mix that consist of a versatile material that is strong enough to be used on asphalt, concrete and dirt potholes, utility cuts, manhole and water valve surrounds, secure metal trench plates, and new road construction.
“We went ahead and bought a pallet of that to keep on hand,” Hammock said.
Many pothole repairs were made on South Ann Avenue along a stretch of road the city plans to mill down and repave in the next year.