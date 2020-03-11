The Tallassee Lions Club is celebrating its 103rd anniversary next month. To celebrate the century mark plus one, the Lions Club and Neptune Technology Group will hold the annual Roaring 5K Run on March 28. Registration will be held at Tallassee High School.
Proceeds from the 5K will benefit children and adults who need eye exams and eyewear and may not otherwise have access to those basic needs. Dr. Paris Mullins of Tallassee offers his services at a discounted price in order to help as many children as needed.
"Every year the Lions Club reaches out into the community to conduct eye exams, usually at the elementary and middle schools, " Tallassee Lions Club’s Laurie Rygiel said. "We also helped a few elderly citizens who otherwise would not afford eye exams or glasses."
The Lions Club began a community outreach program in 1917 and in 1925 Helen Keller addressed the Lions Clubs International Convention in Cedar Point, Ohio and challenged Lions to become "knights of the blind in the crusade against darkness." Since then, Lions Club International has worked tirelessly to aid the blind and visually impaired.
In addition to providing eye exams and eyewear to individuals, the Roaring 5K run also benefits the diabetes association and help people who are afflicted with the disease.
The 5K will begin with registration at Tallassee High School located at 502 Barnett Blvd. From there runners and walkers will follow a picturesque path along the riverwalk, across the Fitzpatrick Bridge and back to the high school where the finish line will be waiting. This event is open to everyone and people of all levels of athletic skill are encouraged to participate.
"We have a lot of people who walk, too," Rygiel said. "It's a lot of fun whether you run or walk."
Those interested in the 2020 Roaring 5K should to sign up as soon as possible in order to ensure an event T-shirt.
With a nice turnout last year, Rygiel has set the goal even higher this year.
"Last year we had a good turnout," she said. "This year we are hoping for an even greater turnout."
Neptune Technology Group, a leading employer in the Tallassee area, is sponsoring the event.
“Supporting the local community is one of our values at Neptune,” said Wayne Pitchford of VP operations at Nepture. “Several of our employees are members of the Lions Club and the work they do is important. This event also gives us an opportunity to promote health and wellness among our employees, another one of Neptune’s values. We enjoy exercising and spending time with our families, while backing a great cause.”
The registration fee is $5. For more information, contact Rygiel at 334-233-3792.