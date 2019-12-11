Eric Robbins, author of “Please Pay Attention” will hold a book signing from 1 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19 at the Tallassee Community Library, located at 99 Freeman Ave.
The book spotlights three fictional friends, Billy, Jimmy, and Malcolm, who need to pay attention to their surroundings, especially around the recycling truck.
Robbins said it is his daughter who motivated him to write the new book.
"My daughter Trinity inspired me to write this book," he said. "There is so much going on in the world today. The focus is on ‘paying attention at all times’ to avoid the dangers of the world. When children aren't paying attention, parents should so that a lesson could be taught in time to escape real dangers."
This is Robbins' second book released this year. He launched "A World of Storms" in April and since that time his writings have taken him to many places.
"I would like to give God his glory," Robbins said. "I've attended many book signings since the release of my first book back in March. The venues include Tallassee, Alabama; Auburn, Alabama; Atlanta, Georgia; and Houston, Texas."
As for writing, Robbins said there will be more works to come.
"I plan to write many books for the rest of my life in honor of my mother Patricia and grandmother Evelyn," he said.
Robbins was born in the neighboring area of Tuskegee but spent much of his childhood in Tallassee where his grandmother and mother lived.
For more information about the upcoming book signing, contact the Tallassee Community Library at 334-283-2732.