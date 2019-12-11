Tallassee, AL (36078)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to occasional showers during the afternoon. High 52F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 44F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.