The Tallassee Rotary Club has scheduled a Boston Butt Fundraiser to help fund the club's scholarship fund, which provides scholarships to deserving students at Tallassee High School.
Preorders are available until Nov. 14 with pickup on Nov. 21 at God's Congregational Holiness
Church. Smokin S BBQ in Wetumpka will cook the butts and they can be eaten right away or can be frozen to enjoy later.
The Tallassee Rotary Club is a local civic organization that meets once a week. During a typical year, the club would host weekly guest speakers, but this is 2020 and COVID-19 has temporarily suspended that practice. Following safety guidelines, club members meet weekly.
The Tallassee Rotary Club will celebrate 91 years of service in the Tallassee community this month.
Tallassee Rotary Club is part of Rotary International, which is an international service organization with a stated purpose to bring together business and professional leaders to provide humanitarian service and advance goodwill and peace around the world.
The organization is a nonpolitical organization open to all people regardless of race, color, religion, gender, or political preference. There are more than 35,000-member clubs worldwide, and 1.2 million individuals have joined.
Local Rotarians meet every Thursday for lunch at the 1220 Café and Cozumel Mexican Grill depending on the week. Rotarians gather weekly to fulfill their first guiding principle to develop friendships as an opportunity for service.
"It is the duty of all Rotarians," the Rotary Club's manual of procedure states, "outside their clubs, to be active as individuals in as many legally constituted groups and organizations as possible to promote, not only in words but through exemplary dedication, awareness of the dignity of all people and the respect of the consequent human rights of the individual."
The Rotarian's primary motto is "Service Above Self;" its secondary motto is "One Profits Most Who Serves Best."
The first Rotary Club was formed when attorney Paul P. Harris called together a meeting of three business acquaintances in downtown Chicago at Harris's friend Gustave Loehr's office in the Unity Building on Dearborn Street on Feb. 23, 1905.
Rotarians may be best known for their campaign against polio. The most notable current global project, PolioPlus, is contributing to the global eradication of polio. Since beginning the project in 1985, Rotarians have contributed over $850 million and hundreds of thousands of volunteer- hours, leading to the inoculation of more than two billion of the world's children.
Presale tickets can be picked up at God's Congregational Holiness Church, located at 508 Jordan
Ave.