The Tallassee Rotary Club welcomed Rotary District Governor for District 6880 Jerry Blacklaw and his wife Cynthia to the Nov. 19 meeting that was held at the 1220 Café.
Jerry is a native of Little Rock, AK. He received his Bachelor of Arts from Hendrix College. Conway, Arkansas and his Doctor of Ministry degree from Columbia Theological Seminary in Atlanta, Georgia.
In his career, Jerry has been a youth minister with Young Life, a non-denominational Christian youth organization, a professional musician in the contemporary Christian music field, and in the last 28 years, he was a Presbyterian Minister in Atlanta, Jackson, Mississippi, and Gulf Breeze, Florida.
The Jerrys have three sons and five grandchildren.
Each year, the organization’s district governor visits local clubs. According to Blacklaw, the Tallassee Rotary Club is not the biggest or smartest club that he has visited this year, but it is the best looking group he has encountered so far.
“That prize won’t get you into Harvard, but it might get you a small speaking part in Hollywood,” he said.
Jerry also announced to club members that Rotary International will soon welcome its first female president. Jennifer E. Jones, a member of the Rotary Club of Windsor-Roseland, Ontario, Canada, has been nominated to become Rotary International’s president for 2022-23. To commemorate the occasion, a groundbreaking ceremony will be held to make her the first woman to hold that office in the organization’s 115-year history.
Jerry also handed out the Rotary Club theme pin during Thursday’s meeting.
“Rotary Opens Opportunities” is this year’s theme.
“Every year, we have a different theme for the year,” Jerry said.
It has been a difficult year for many civic organizations and while COVID-19 did cause the cancelation of meetings in March and April, the Tallassee Rotary Club resumed operations and continues to meet weekly at Cozumel and the 1220 Café.
“Attendance remains below average but we are confident it will bounce back once COVID-19 restrictions are loosened and life begins to return to normal,” club president Carmen Rodgers, said.
The first-ever Rotary Club was founded in Chicago by Paul Harris in 1905. The Tallassee Rotary Club was founded in 1929 and has carried out numerous service projects throughout the years.
For many years, Rotary International has made grand strides in combating Polio by providing vaccinations around the globe. The only two countries with known active cases of Polio are Afghanistan and Pakistan.
“It’s exciting to be a part of an organization that is just about to wipe out what once was a terrible disease,” Jerry said. “Some young people have never even heard of Polio and we are about to wipe it out.”
Jerry not only delivered a great speech to fellow Rotarians, but he also came bearing gifts, a planner, and a bag of pecans from B&B Pecan Co. in Fairhope, for the current Tallassee club president.