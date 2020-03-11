Angela L. Russell has been named branch sales manager of the CB&S Bank, Main Street location, in Tallassee.
Russell graduated with her bachelor of science from Alabama A&M University. She chose to go into the financial industry because she enjoys helping improve the financial lives of people in the community and now has 14 years of banking experience. She is registered with the Nationwide Mortgage Licensing System (NMLS) and is an Alabama Notary Public.
Russell is a member of the Ferst Readers of Tallapoosa County and enjoys being involved in financial literacy programs and supporting local sports teams. Russell and her husband, Telly, reside in Dadeville and have two children, Jada and Deacon.
CB&S Bank is a $1.9 billion community bank, headquartered in Russellville operating 56 offices in the Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee markets. The company offers a complete line of full-service banking products and other related financial services to retail and commercial customers through its subsidiaries.