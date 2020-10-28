Organizers at S.O.A.R. Inc. are aiming to spark the creativity within local students with the organization’s upcoming Artistic Expressions contest.
This contest is open to students of all ages from all area schools. The contest opens Monday, Nov. 2 and will run through Friday, Nov. 20. Winners will be announced Dec. 1.
Students in kindergarten up to sixth grade who are enrolled in area schools are encouraged to take part in Artistic Expressions through a coloring contest.
“The coloring contest is a way for kids to be creative and show off their artistic side,” S.O.A.R. Inc. founder Andrus Love said.
Students from all area schools are encouraged to take part in this contest.
“Reeltown, Tallassee, Tuskegee, Notasulga, Dadeville, Eclectic, Montgomery (are welcome),” Love said.
Once all the submissions are in, officials with the organizations will select the winners who earn cash.
The K- through second-grade winner of the coloring contest will receive a $25 cash prize, and the third- through sixth-grade winner will receive a $50 cash prize. This money will come in handy during the holiday season.
“I will announce the winner first week of December so that all the winners have money for Christmas shopping whether it be personal presents or gifts for someone,” Love said.
A copy of the coloring contest sheet is available for download at
Facebook.com/SOARIncorporated/.
For more information, call 334-354-9745.