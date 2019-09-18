The numbers are in and collectively the Save the Tatas benefit ride raised more than $9,895 this year, and it cumulatively raised more than $75,000 for the Joy to Life Foundation. This annual event not only raises money for the Joy to Life Foundation but also raises awareness to breast cancer victims and survivors.
“Thanks to everyone that supported the ride, rode and helped us make this a very productive year,” Save the Tatas founder Helen Phillips said.
Phillips began the benefit ride in 2011 after someone she loved dearly was diagnosed with the disease.
"I started this ride because of my mama," Phillips said. "It continues to grow because of so many of you that believe in the cause. Joy to Life Foundation does a lot for men and women throughout the state."
All proceeds from this benefit ride go directly to The Joy to Life Foundation, an organization with a mission to provide free mammograms and other breast cancer screenings when necessary to medically underserved women in Alabama. The group also provides limited grants when needed and it also strives to build and support breast cancer awareness among all Alabamians to promote overall health, wellbeing and education throughout the state.
Phillips said she is proud of the benefit ride's success and appreciates the many volunteers who worked hard to bring it fruition.
"I could not have done this without every member of the staff and all those that have ever supported Save the Tatas," Phillips said. "I want to thank them all from the bottom of my heart."