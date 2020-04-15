Over the past month, Tallassee City Schools has undergone a significant transformation as teachers, students, faculty and staff have transitioned from traditional classroom learning to online classroom learning for the remainder of the academic school year.
This transition has gone smoothly and is due to the dedicated team of school board members working hard behind the scenes, according to Tallassee City Schools superintendent Wade Shipman.
"First of all, I want to thank both our current school board of education as well as any past school board members,"Shipman said. "School board members may find their work rewarding and challenging at the same time."
Shipman said this group of hardworking individuals goes above and beyond to serve the community with no expectation of compensation.
"Unlike other elected positions in our city and county, school board members receive no compensation for their time," he said. "Our school board has done an outstanding job of educating themselves to be the best board members possible."
While Tallassee board members are not paid for the work they do, they have put in many hours of training to better serve the students in the community they call home.
"These members of Tallassee's Board of Education have a combined total of over 300 hours of training," Shipman said. "A few of the training topics have been understanding school law, academic achievement, roles and responsibilities of board members, the Students First Act and teacher accountability."
The hundreds of hours dedicated to training are more than what was previously required.
"The 300 hours of training is nearly double what is required of our board members for the past four years," Shipman said.
According to Shipman, this extensive training is more than what was expected of board members and he is grateful to each of them for their dedication to continuing education.
"Tallassee's Board of Education is to be commended for going the ‘extra mile’ to become the best they can be so that they best serve the students of Tallassee," he said.
The Tallassee City Schools Board of Education is made up of the following residents: Don Bryant, president, Ward 2; Rex Ledbetter, vice president, Ward 5; Kami Scarborough, Ward 1; Sonja Moore, Ward 3; Ruthanne McCaig, Ward 4; Sandra Patterson, Ward 6 and Lacey Brewer, Ward 7.