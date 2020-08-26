The summer is coming to a close and another new school year is just around the corner. Classes begin on Sept. 8, and while classes maybe different for students, it is important to keep students’ safety in mind.
For motorists, it means more traffic on city roadways. Drivers are reminded not to text or talk on cell phones; to slow down in school zones; to be aware of students; and to always pay attention to school buses.
According to the National Safe Routes to School program, cars near schools hit more children than any other location. When you are in a school zone remember, to always be cautious and always remain aware of your surroundings.
“Especially in the mornings and the after noon,” Tallassee school resource officer Corp. Bryan Clayton said. “We need everyone to be mindful of the students getting in and off the buses and the mindful of students crossing the roads.”
Here are some back-to-school driving safety tips. Slow down and obey all traffic laws and speed limits, both in school zones and in neighborhoods around schools. Allow more time. As the new school year begins, allow yourself enough time to get to your destination, until you learn the effects of the increased traffic.
Remember to always stay alert and make a mental note of new bus stops or students walking to and from school. Stop for school buses. Stop when the red lights are flashing on school buses. It is against the law to pass a school bus when the lights are on. Do not proceed until the school bus resumes motion and the lights stop flashing and never pas a bus from behind or from either direction if you're on an undivided road.
Yield to pedestrians, when a pedestrian is in a crosswalk they have the right-of-way. Always stop for a school patrol officer or crossing and watch for children. Pay attention and watch for children walking or bicycling in areas near schools and bus stops.
“The bus drivers try to make stops so that the students do not have to cross the street but that is not always possible,” Clayton said. “People need to be mindful of that as well.”
Many students walk to and from school. Here are some simple reminders for parents to share with their students. Take the safest route and always pick the safest route from home to school. Take the time to walk the route with your student before the school year begins and practice walking it. Use public sidewalks and streets whenever possible and if there is not a sidewalk, always walk facing traffic. Obey traffic laws.
“We need everyone to be mindful in the neighborhoods also,” Clayton said. “There is more traffic in the neighborhoods when school starts back, especially in the mornings and afternoon.”
Even pedestrians have to obey the rules of the road. Remind your student to recognize and obey traffic signals and pavement markings. Pedestrians should only cross the street at designated crosswalks, street corners and traffic-controlled intersections. Look both ways, always look both ways before crossing the street and never enter streets from between obstacles like parked cars, shrubbery, signs, etc. Bright color clothing does increase visibility and can help drivers see pedestrians in the early morning hours or at dusk. There is safety in numbers, encourage your student to walk in a group to and from school. Groups are more likely to be seen by drivers.
Many students choose to ride their bikes to school. Here are some basic bike safety tips for parents to share with their students. Always wear a helmet. Use reflectors on pedals, frame and wheels. Be seen, be aware and be predictable.
Obey the rules of the road. The rules are the same for all vehicles, including bicycles. Always stay on the right-hand side of the road and ride in the same direction as traffic. Obey stop signs and traffic lights.