Tallassee City Schools are preparing to serve meals to students this summer.
The summer feeding program will be at each of Tallassee’s three schools — Tallassee Elementary School, Southside Middle School and Tallassee High School as they host summer learning programs. The program is for children 18 and under.
“Children aren't required to be enrolled in Tallassee to participate since we are an open campus,” Tallassee City Schools Child Nutrition Programs coordinator Carol Wright said. “We do have to tie a child's name to every meal, so at the point of service the staff will ask for their name. If a parent decides to bring their children to one of our schools during the published meal times, they must remain with their child while they eat.”
Historically most students taking advantage of the summer feeding program are enrolled in the Tallassee City Schools summer learning programs.
“In the past we have only had one or two children drop in for summer meals,” Wright said.
Wright said the program is necessary to help ensure children get adequate nutrition during the summer when school is not in session.
“Research shows that when students are out during the summer they are less likely to receive a nutritious meal, especially free and reduced students,” Wright said. “As of April 2023 our free and reduced percentage district-wide was 71.65%.”
But just because a student is designated as free or reduced lunch doesn’t mean they choose to eat at school. Wright is expecting history to repeat itself and only a few students not enrolled in summer learning programs take advantage of the meal.
Children will have a chance to get both breakfast from 7 to 7:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 to 11:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday through June 29 except June 19.
“All students receive a meal at no charge in coordination with our summer learning program,” Wright said. “All meals must be consumed on site.”
During the COVID-19 pandemic several waivers were allowed by the USDA and are no longer permitted.
“We could distribute bulk meals and parents were allowed to pick up meals for their kids,” Wright said. “We have gone back to the traditional summer feeding method as these waivers have expired.”