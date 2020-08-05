With school only two weeks away, a group of caring individuals is working together to help ease the burden of buying school supplies. The school supply giveaway will be held in the parking lot adjacent to the Marathon, located at 511 Jordan Ave., from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Aug. 15.
"We are going to have a back to school bash,” coordinator and sponsor Willie Smith said. “We are asking people to donate school supplies that will help out teachers, students, and parents.”
According to Smith, refreshments will be offered, but the event is meant for all the children in Tallassee.
"It's going to be a big day for our children,” Smith said, “not only in Ward 3 but for the entire City.”
In order to stuff the backpacks with the needed school, Smith welcomes donations from the community.
"We are going to give out school supplies until they are gone,” he said. “We want to fill as many bookbags as we can. Our goal is 75 bookbags. I have 50 already.”
This is the 12th year Smith has sponsored this event.
"I saw the need in the community," he said. "It's a struggle, especially for parents who have more than one child."
Donations such as bookbags, paper, pencils, rulers, glue and hand sanitizer help more than the students; they also helps out the educators.
"I saw the need also for the teachers because, with a limited teacher's salary, they need help," Smith said.
Smith understands the need for each student to have proper school supplies firsthand.
"I substitute in schools and kids go through a lot of materials," he said. "My goal is to reach out to those students and the teachers, as much as I can."
The upcoming school year is shaping up to be unlike any other. Smith has encouraging words for students as they head into the fluid months ahead.
"Continue to work hard and be safe and we all support them 100%," he said.
Smith reiterated this event is open to the entire community and encourages everyone to take part.
If you would like to donate to the upcoming school supply giveaway, you don't even have to leave the comfort of your home; simply call Smith at 1-334-703-4322.
"Contact me and I will come pick them up," Smith said.