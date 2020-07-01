Although the school calendar looks a little different this year with classes scheduled to begin in Tallassee a week later than normal due to COVID-19, parents and students can better prepare for what the school year will hold with the upcoming sales tax holiday.
Alabama will offer the annual sales tax holiday to help offset the burden of furnishing students with the needed supplies to succeed. The City of Tallassee is also participating in the tax-free weekend. This means big savings for shoppers.
Alabama's 15th-annual sales tax holiday for school-related items begins at 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 17 and ends at midnight Sunday, July 19 giving shoppers the opportunity to purchase certain school supplies, computers, books and clothing free of the state's 4% sales or use tax.
During the tax-free weekend, sales tax will be waived on certain items, including apparel priced at $100 or less per item, back-to-school supplies under $50 per item and computers, tablets, laptops and printers that cost less than $750.
Even though Tallassee is participating in the sales tax holiday, not all cities and counties are. Tallapoosa County has opted out of the tax-free holiday. Therefore, shoppers on the east side of Tallassee will have to pay county sales tax, but the state and municipal tax will be waived for those shoppers.
The sales tax holiday was moved from August to the third weekend in July last year after a vote by lawmakers. The change was made to ensure the sales tax holiday occurred every year before the start of the school year throughout the state.
The sales tax holiday does apply to most merchandise. However, there are some exemptions to look out for. For instance, the sale tax holiday applies to belts with buckles; however, a belt buckle is not covered. With that in mind, shoppers may want to have a look at the Alabama Department of Revenue's website at www.revenue.alabama.gov/salestax/SalesTaxHol.cfm