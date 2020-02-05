Members of the Tallassee Fire Department burned what was left of the retired scout hut located adjacent to the municipal swimming pool.
Employees with the city's street department demolished the structure before the burn because the hut was located directly below a pine tree, which the fire could have easily reached.
The structure was once used by local boy scout and girls scout troops.
The scout hut has been in Tallassee for years and before it found its home next to the city pool, it was located where McDonald's is today.
The Tallassee City Council surplused the structure in early December 2019 because city officials said it had extensive termite damage and the cost to repair the structure outweighed the cost to have it removed from its current location.
The council offered to give the structure to the Talisi Historical Preservation Society, but the organization declined the offer.
According to Tallassee Mayor Johnny Hammock, Bill Patterson approached him about purchasing the structure on Jan. 28 and moving it to a different location within 30 days. Patterson's offer was declined by the council because the 30-day span would go into the opening day of youth baseball.
The council hopes to use the space to expand parking for the upcoming baseball season and beyond.