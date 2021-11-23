Crystal Collins, a resident of Tallassee, was last seen leaving Baptist Medical Center South after she was released from the hospital around 3 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19. Crystal's husband Jason Collins said there is no place for his wife to go in that area.
Crystal's disappearance has been shared on social media, and Jason said he has gotten a few tips since asking for the public's help locating his wife.
"I got a couple of tips where people tell me that they have seen her on Ann Street, which is an hour and 10-minute walk from the hospital. It just makes no sense to me, the way everything panned out," he said.
According to Jason, one person said they believe they saw Crystal at the Z MART, located at 1100 Ann Street.
Jason said his wife was taken to Baptist Medical Center South late last week and stayed at the hospital from Sunday until early Friday morning.
According to Jason, his wife called him when she was being released from Baptist Medical Center South asking for a ride home.
"At 3:30 in the morning, she called me and said that they were just discharging her. I asked, what do you mean they are just discharging you? They are letting you go at 3:30 in the morning," Jason said he asked.
A family friend, Jamie Cullars, went to pick Crystal up while Jason stayed at home with his and Crystal's children.
When Cullars arrived, Crystal was not at the hospital, and he was told she had left only 15 minutes earlier.
The overnight temperatures were low Friday morning and Crystal was not dressed for the cold weather.
"She didn't have a coat on. She had flip-flops on. A pair of stretchy pants, and it was like 41 degrees if I remember correctly," Jason said.
Jason arrived at the hospital around 7 a.m. He believes that his wife would not have left on foot.
"I drove all around that area," he said. "There's nothing around there. She wouldn't have walked. She would not have tried to walk down Eastern Boulevard. She knew we were coming. She wouldn't have took a ride from anyone else."
According to Jason, this disappearance is completely out of his wife's character.
"She loves taking care of kids. She is not a bad person. We have a 9-year-old boy and she wouldn't let him think something is wrong with her," Jason said.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Crystal Collins, call the Montgomery Police Department at 334- 241-2651. Or CrimeStopper at using the 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a tip ID and password to communicate with investigators in case there is a follow-up question.