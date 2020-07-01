After running for three consecutive seasons on WBIH TV29, “DoeNation Outdoors” is moving to WNCF ABC 32 starting in July with a new day and time. Starting Saturday, July 4, the show will air at 11:30 a.m. and continue for 13 consecutive weeks.
Eclectic natives Brett Williams and Steven Caudle combined their love of hunting with selfless acts of kindness to create “DoeNation Outdoors,” a two-man team that promotes bow hunting as a hobby coupled with the ministry of feeding the hungry, in 2016.
"We are excited about the switch to a high-definition channel and a larger viewership," Williams said.
In addition to airing in the central and southern markets of the state, the team will also be televised in the Huntsville market on WAAY ABC 31, expanding its reach to north Alabama and southern Tennessee. This expands viewership to 706,000 households. Last year the team extended its reach into Tennessee and Arknasas.
"It has always been our goal to grow a county per year, but never could we have imagined we would be reaching other states this fast," Williams said.
This realization pushed Williams and Caudle to continue to do even more for those in need.
More deer processors have been added to help donate venison to those in surrounding communities as well.
"The longterm goal is to one day have chapters across the entire country that impacts their communities through the donation of venison," Williams said. "Our mission has remained true from the beginning. That mission is based off the Bible verse Acts 20:35 that says, 'It is more blessed to give than to receive.’
“It's humbling when we drop off 500 pounds of venison on a Friday and then is all gone on Saturday after they serve the clients. It drives us to try and do even more than before. We are told that the clients are asking when the ‘DoeBoys’ will be dropping off more as many prefer the venison option over other meat options the food pantries provide."
This past season's totals outweighed the previous year's total donated meat. During the 2019-20 season, the team donated a total of 2,010 pounds beating last year's total of 1,760 pounds.
"Each year it has been a blessing to see the Lord work in the ministry and to continue to serve those in our community who are food insecure," Williams said.
Over the past three seasons, the team has donated a total of 5,462 pounds which is estimated to have fed over 21,000 individuals.
This year, the pair has multiple out-of-state trips planned as they continue to create show content. Future plans also include trying to take the show to a national platform on either the Pursuit Channel or The Sportsman Channel.
With bow season opening in four months, others can get involved to help. Just take a deer (buck or doe) to a participating processors and tell them it is for “DoeNation Outdoors.” If possible, field dress the deer before dropping it off.
Williams and Caudle said fellow hunters are one key to the success of the ministry. They also rely heavily on local processors to fulfill their mission to feed the hungry.
"We really could not do any of this without the support of our sponsors as well as our processors," Williams said.
INFO BOX
Participating processors
A+ Deer Processing
2927 Pleasant Hill Rd.
Wetumpka
334-639-0147
Skinning Shack
5528 Macedonia Rd.
Tallassee
334-321-8387
Sportsman's Outpost
2458 Lee Rd. 88
Waverly
334-501-2411
C & S Deer Processing
88199 Tallassee Hwy. 14
Tallassee
334-283-2876
Shana's Place
1894 County Rd. 6
Shorter
334-439-5080
Danny Schmidt Deer Processing/Skull Mounts
85 Old 64 Hwy.
Flintville, Tennessee
931-339-7460