Once again the Friendship Volunteer Fire Department will roll out its firetrucks to create a dance floor for the second annual daddy daughter dance.
Not only does the event raise funds for the fire department it creates special memories for daughters and their fathers. Organizer Tiffany Baker said no mothers are allowed in the dance.
“It’s all about the daddies and daughters,” organizer Tiffany Baker said. “They really do have a good time. The daddies are not on their phone. They are not worried about mommies telling them what to do. Literally they dance with their daughters and spend time with them.”
Baker said the dance allows for a special connection between father and daughter.
“It is important for little girls,” Baker said. “There are so many reasons. It is special. If only everyone could see what I see and the joy I see in the eyes of these for just a couple of hours, those daddies do make it all about those girls. I still have girls from years ago tell me how they will never forget that night.”
This is the second year for the Friendship Volunteer Fire Department to host a daddy daughter dance and Baker has helped with both. Though she has many years of helping with these type dances, a moment from last year’s Friendship Volunteer Fire Department Daddy Daughter Dance will forever stand out.
“I was thanking a man for bringing his daughter,” Baker said. “The girl piped up, ‘He’s not my dad. He is filling in for my dad because my dad died last week. He is here for me.’ She told me how special it was. A year later I still get chills.”
Last year’s dance meant something to others not in attendance.
“Her mom messaged us afterwards thanking us,” Baker said. “She said it was the first time she had smiled since her daddy died. It meant the world to me to hear that.”
Baker said everyone else at last year’s dance had a good time as well.
“There were nothing but awesome reviews,” Baker said. “Last year was probably the best I have ever done. The girls loved it.”
This year’s dance is going to be like a 1980s disco with lights and disco balls. It is from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 11. Tickets are $35 for a daddy/daughter couple with additional daughters costing $5. Tickets can be purchased online at www.eventbrite.com/e/daddy-daughter-disco-dance-tickets-508029709537
“We will take formal photos, there is a dinner, dance and we will do a group Tiktok dance this year,” Baker said. “We will teach the daddies and the daughters together and then all of them do it together in a TikTok video.”