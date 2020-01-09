January is lining up to be a busy month in Loachapoka. The activities begin Saturday with Second Saturday at Pioneer Park, and on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. the Lee County Historical Society will hold its winter meeting at the Trade Center Museum in Loachapoka.
On the second Saturday of every month, volunteers and reenactors gather at Pioneer Park to demonstrate their arts and crafts. Blacksmiths are usually working at the forge; spinners and weavers are upstairs in the Trade Center; and someone is always cooking up a period meal in the Cook House or outdoors over an open fire.
Visitors can explore the museum and enjoy a period meal from the Cook House at noon. The Trade Center Museum and other museums are open on Second Saturdays, and the Whistle Stop Pickers gather to practice their dulcimers at 1 p.m.
Coordinators encourage anyone that may have ideas for Second Saturday events or would like to participate to contact Andrea Crowder via email at amchomemaker@yahoo.com or by phone 706-518-3609. Both events are hosted by the Lee County Historical Society, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the preservation, presentation, and education about local history. More information can be found at https://www.leecountyhistoricalsociety.org/.
The Second Saturday will feature the “Basket Cases,” which coordinators describe as a “group of folks who enjoy making baskets the old-fashioned way,” who will begin a new class in pine needle baskets. The new classes will meet weekly in the Trade Center Museum at Pioneer Park. Those interested in these upcoming courses should contact Mike Thurman via email at emailbigscout@email.com for more information.
A craft class for children and adults will also be featured this month. This class is designed for people who enjoy making novel wooden photo holders from old spools of tread. This class will be led by Andrea Crowder. For more info on this upcoming class, contact Crowder at amchomemaker@yahoo.com.
Lastly, for those who are willing to brave a Saturday morning in January in the gardens at Pioneer Park are invited to join Dr. Charles Mitchell for a garden “walk ‘n talk” about winter gardens in the Auburn-Opelika area.
The public is invited to attend Sunday’s winter meeting. The guest speaker will be Bill Consoletti, a retired forester, former U.S. history teacher and historian for Southeastern Society of American Foresters (SESAF) since 2003.
Consoletti will speak on “Managing Forests for Naval Stores,” once a huge Southeastern U.S. industry that is almost gone today. The term “naval stores” is derived from the practice of storing barrels of pitch and tar on the wooden ships of the great navies of Europe. Naval stores are the products of pine trees in the United States. The products, pitch, tar, rosin and turpentine were made from the resin from these trees. Pitch and tar were used to seal the planks of the vessels and for water-proofing ropes and sails. Naval stores were manufactured in the American colonies starting in the 17th century and, by the second half of the 19th century, were a major forest industry in the coastal area of the Southeast.
Consoletti will present images from this uniquely Southeastern forest industry along with images at the winter meeting of LCHS. For more info on the winter meeting, call 334- 887-3007.